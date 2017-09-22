For OPES, it added up to a math lab at Publix

The Publix Supermarket in Fort Mill, South Carolina hosted Orchard Park students and their families Thursday evening for a scavenger hunt and to visit parent tip stations to learn how to support mathematics learning at home.
