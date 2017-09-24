Orchard Park families ring up real life math lessons at Fort Mill Publix

Orchard Park Elementary School families hosted a grocery store math night for students and their families at Publix on the corner of Gold Hill and Pleasant roads.
The fun lesson included a scavenger hunt throughout the store and visits to parent tip stations to learn how to support mathematics learning at home. Families shopped during this event and used a special checkout aisle where their students had to role of cashier to ring up their family’s purchases.
“We are trying and really believe in creating authentic learning experiences for students,” Orchard Park Principal Matthew Johnson said at the event. “We learn how to do math in school, but then to create opportunities for students to apply those skills in a real world setting is really important to us.”
