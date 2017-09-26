Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

September 26, 2017 11:28 AM

1997

▪ John and Carol Mantle announced the sale of the Fort Mill Times to Sacramento, Calif.,-based McClatchy Newspapers, Inc.

▪ The Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps announced that it would move from Charlotte to downtown Fort Mill.

▪ Fort Mill defeated the Ridge View Blazers 10-9. Omar Morrison scored on a 28-yard fumble recovery and run for the Jackets. Indian Land’s Warriors lost 13-8 to the Parkwood Rebels.

▪ Tony’s Pizza, 203 Main Street, Fort Mill, offered a 14-inch pepperoni pizza for $5.99, carry out only.

1977

▪ C. M. “Pete” Reynolds, 72, former Fort Mill High School football, basketball, and baseball coach and also Fort Mill Central School principal, died at his home in Whitmire.

▪ Southern Railway’s steam powered Education and Observation Special stopped in Fort Mill. It was the first steam engine to visit Fort Mill since 1954.

▪ Rock Hill movies included “Grand Theft Auto,” “Rollercoaster” and “Cherry Hill High” at the Cinema and “The Boatniks,” “You Light Up My Life” and “Between the Lines” at the Pix.

▪ Fort Mill, 3-1, suffered its first loss of the season, 28-20, to the Pickens Blue Flames. Indian Land was 2-1-1 after beating the Spaulding Tigers 28-0.

1957

▪ Totsie’s Shop opened over Park’s Barber Shop offering a full line of sportswear and lingerie.

▪ Fort Mill upped its record to 2-1 with a 13-7 win over Columbia High School’s junior varsity. Roy Gossett and Harry St. Clair scored for the Jackets.

1937

▪ Work was underway on a large addition to Mill No. 1 of the Fort Mill Manufacturing Co. Work would soon begin on an addition to the company’s Mill No. 2.

▪ Eddie Ferrell, 4-year-old Fort Mill boy, was instantly killed when struck by a car at the intersection of White and Sydney Johnson Streets.

1917

▪ Fort Mill police officers Lynn and Broom apprehended eight gamblers in a house near the old Fort Mill Academy.

▪ The York County Baptist Association held its annual session at Flint Hill Baptist Church near Fort Mill. A. E. Willis presided over the meetings.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

