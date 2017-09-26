Looking for a ‘Dog Gone’ good time? Come to downtown Fort Mill Sept. 30

There’s no vacancy at the Humane Society of York County right now.
All 24 kennels have a canine occupant, and about 40 kittens are in foster care.
Three more dogs are in quarantine, waiting to move into the shelter once it’s determined they’re not a health risk to other shelter animals. Three dogs may be adopted this weekend, but it’s also possible dogs could be surrendered by their owners or come into the shelter as strays, putting more strain on the organization’s always slim resources.
That’s why Mary Beth Knapp hopes for a big turnout for the eighth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N. White St., Fort Mill.
The event is one of the humane society’s largest fundraisers of the year, and Knapp, the event’s organizer, said it usually brings in about $20,000. But to put that in perspective, “It costs $45,000 a month to do what we do,” she said.
The Humane Society will have adoptable dogs at the festival for a meet-and-greet with prospective owners.
“We won’t be doing same-day adoptions, but we want people to fall in love Saturday and start the (adoption) process,” Knapp said.
Along with the humane society dogs, four other rescues (and counting) will also have adoptable dogs on site: Recycled Pets, God’s Grace Canine, Ruff Life Animal Rescue and the American Pitbull Foundation.
The festival guarantees fun for the whole family, with contests and games for people and dogs alike, a bake sale, Doggy Kissing Booth with adoptable dogs, a parade and a Fun Derby with Pony Hops for all ages. Knapp can’t wait to see how kids and adults do in the Pony Hops races, the “ponies” being those inflatable bouncy balls with a horse’s head.
The Pony Hops are in place of the bounce house this year.
“Doesn’t that sound like fun?” Knapp said. “I’m so excited about it.”
A scavenger hunt will be held, giving attendees the chance to visit with the more than 60 vendors slated to appear.
“It makes it fun,” Knapp said. “Our sponsors give away such awesome things and give out such great information.”
Food vendors will also be in attendance.
Anyone may participate in the parade, but Knapp hopes for a large number of registrants. For a $25 registration fee, participants will receive a goodie bag, a bandanna for their dog and a t-shirt, which features a new design this year. As always, dogs that are well-mannered, leashed and up-to-date on shots are welcome to attend and participate in the contests and parade. Register for the parade online at tinyurl.com/doggonegoodtimefestivalParade.
Vendors and sponsors are still being accepted for the event. For more information, contact Knapp at marybknapp@comporium.net or 704-287- 6475.
Want to go?
The eighth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival, a major fundraiser for the Humane Society of York County, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Walter Y. Elisha Park, 345 N. White St., Fort Mill. Adoptable dogs will be on site, and there will be fun and games for people of all ages and their dogs. For more information, contact Mary Beth Knapp at marybknapp@comporium.net or 704-287-6475.
Comments