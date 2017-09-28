Fort Mill is setting aside money for the ASC Recreation Complex. But for how long?

Money budgeted for the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex doesn’t mean Fort Mill will take it over and run it long-term. But it’s still a possibility, officials said.

Fort Mill Town Council passed its budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, and it includes $2.5 million in improvements for the Complex and Banks Street Gym. Only about $500,000 of that total is slated for the Complex. Brown Simpson, parks and recreation director for the town, said the money for both sites is more about fixing them up than starting something new.

“Just some improvements at both of them, especially at Banks Street,” he said. “That’s an older facility. Just general maintenance, some fix-ups.”

Still, investing in the Complex site with an uncertain future just three years out is an indication the town still has interest in the property.

“We did put money into the budget marked for use at the Complex as we continue to place a high value on getting long-term use of the facility,” said Mayor Guynn Savage.

The Complex, at 971 Tom Hall St., opened 40 years ago. It’s held recreation programs, community gatherings, swimming events at its pools. It’s been used by local schools for swim lessons and teams. For many years, all the youth athletics in Fort Mill ran through the Complex.

In 2010, Fort Mill signed a 10-year lease with owner Leroy Springs & Co. to manage recreation programs there. Simpson’s department uses the large multipurpose and three baseball fields there, along with the basketball gym and tennis courts. Complex staff takes registrations for rec sports leagues, too.

Even before the lease was signed, the owners asked for a rezoning to allow future redevelopment of the site. Since the lease with the town, Springs reached out to members with a letter stating the older facility wouldn’t be economically viable to run beyond the term of the lease without significant new investment. Selling the property, LSC told members, could generate more money the company could invest in the Anne Springs Close Greenway, itself a major recreational asset for the town.

LSC has stated it won’t run the Complex past 2020.

Fort Mill looked to the Upper Palmetto YMCA for a possible solution, following a 2015 Fort Mill School District bond vote setting $9.9 million aside for an aquatics center. One company presented a plan to have the district partner with a pool facility it was building in Tega Cay. Fort Mill proposed using the Complex with its existing pools. Some or all of the money the district might use for an aquatics center, the idea went, could go to upgrading the Complex.

The school district, which is authorized to spend up to $9.9 million for an aquatic center, but is not obligated to do so, still hasn’t announced plans since canceling a request for proposal last year.

“The town did make a proposal over a year ago to work with the school district, the Y and Springs for a joint venture, but have no signed agreements to date,” Savage said.

The money set aside in Fort Mill for the Complex this year wouldn’t be enough to renovate completely or buy it, but it could be used to offset some costs. Or, the money could be used in other ways if the town can’t come to some agreement to use the facility.

“Should the Complex not materialize,” Savage said, “we will need the money for replacing our recreational programs run out of that location.”

Other facilities

The Complex isn’t the only recreation effort happening in Fort Mill. Of the $9.1 million in capital projects funded in the new fiscal year, more than half of it involves park and recreation sites. Joining the Complex and Banks Street Gym are $350,000 in improvements for Walter Elisha Park, including new restrooms, and $200,000 for ball field design work at Waterside Park. Plus, another $3.2 million for an amphitheater.

“They’re looking at putting that over at Elisha Park,” Simpson said about an amphitheater.

Funding for parks and recreation has a leg up in Fort Mill since the town starting collecting impact fees in 2015. Impact fees are a charge on new construction in the town. Because recreation fees only are charged on residential construction — town leaders wanted to charge residential, but not new business — it got funding at a higher rate than fire and municipal fees that also impacted commercial construction. A transportation impact fee, which could have gone toward road improvements, didn’t get funding at a all due to its high cost on commercial projects.

In the coming year, parks and recreation impact fees are projected to generate more than $680,000. More than twice what the fire and municipal fees should collect combined. Parks and recreation also gets $1.7 million in general fund money.