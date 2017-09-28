There’s a new doctor in Lake Wylie. See what he’ll be practicing.

His practice includes substance abuse treatment, forensic psychology, child and adolescent development.
And now that practice has a home in Lake Wylie.
Dr. Vik Shukla, operator of a Gastonia, N.C. psychiatric practice, opened a satellite office Sept. 1 in Lake Wylie. The office is at 264 Latitude Lane, suite 102 in the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce building. Lake Wylie hours will be 1-5 p.m. and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment.
Shukla has been in Gastonia for 30 years. He comes from India, completing his residency at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. Shukla specializes in childhood and adolescent services, but can serve older patients.
“That makes me more or less a one-stop professional in my field,” he said.
Shukla has a nationally certified substance abuse treatment program. Something he sees as important giving the widespread abuse of prescription and other drugs.
“With the current opioid epidemic, I do have a small but significant practice,” he said. “We do drug testing at the site, at my practice.”
Shukla also works with law enforcement in some cases requiring mental evaluations.
“All ages included, some forensic psychology, things like that,” he said.
Shukla said expanding into Lake Wylie will serve much of York County with typically rare services, particularly his specialization with children. He’ll keep his Gastonia hours during the week. For more information, call 803-619-4332.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments