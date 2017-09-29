Tega Cay had a giant American flag issue. Why it went down, and why it’s back flying.

O, say, did you see? That star-spangled banner waves yet again in Tega Cay.
For weeks the giant American flag in Tega Cay wasn’t flying. The cell tower near the Glennon Center and city golf course stood bare.
No, it wasn’t a political protest. It isn’t because of the national firestorm sparked last week by President Donald Trump’s comments about pro football players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial oppression in the U.S. But it did get residents’ attention.
“I get questions, phone calls, text messages, emails — I don’t know if the rest of council does — asking why the flag is not up,” Mayor George Sheppard said Sept. 25 during Tega Cay City Council’s meeting.
Blame Irma.
City staff lowered the flag in anticipation of strong winds from Hurricane Irma earlier this month. They didn’t intend it for it stay down so long.
“We took the very large flag that flies on top of the cell tower down,” said city manager Charlie Funderburk. “In doing so, our staff realized the rope that raises and lowers that flag was in need of replacement.”
Sheppard said for a while it was “not looking good that that flag was going up anytime soon.” Scheduling with the company managing the cell tower was an issue.
“They’re not having anybody come out again until after the first of the year,” Funderburk said.
The company comes out for routine maintenance work. When the city has an issue with the rope or flag, the company helps. Typically the city cuts a length of rope when it needs replacing, and the crane operator for the cell tower company runs it up the 200-foot spire.
Without them coming, the city had two choices: Have city staff tie a new section of rope onto the old one from the ground, or rent a crane. Funderburk said it’s “extremely expensive” to rent a crane but staff had one lined up in case the replacement rope plan failed. Council agreed to let Funderburk spend up to $3,600 if needed.
“Personally, I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Councilman Ryan Richard.
Councilwoman Dottie Hersey said the city has “got to have a flag,” as long as it didn’t mean sending someone from the city up in the crane. Crane rentals come with operators and their own safety gear.
“I don’t know that I’ve got any takers of anybody to go up onto the top,” Funderburk joked.
The new rope arrived Wednesday and now, the flag flies again, o’er the fairways and greens and the homes of Tega Cay.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
