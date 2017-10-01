Aiden Godbee tests his balance in the bubble Sunday during Lake Wylie Children’s Charity 15th annual Benefit Concert at the T- Bones on the Lake.
Fort Mill Times

Concert rocks Lake Wylie for cause

Staff reports

October 01, 2017 8:28 PM

Crowds gathered on land and by boat Sunday for the 15th annual Lake Wylie Children’s Charity Benefit Concert at T-Bones on the Lake lawn, near Buster Boyd Access Area.

The fall concert, with musicians donating their time and skills, also includes a silent auction, bake sale, children’s area and more.

The nonprofit began 15 years ago when T-Bones staff and friends gathered to help one of their own whose son, Dakota Gay, was diagnosed with brain cancer. Now a nonprofit, the group has grown and expanded, and so far this year, has helped more than13 families, organizers say.

Lake Wylie Children’s Charity helps families of children facing life-threatening medical conditions. Families can live in any of the three counties surrounding Lake Wylie — York in South Carolina, Gaston and Mecklenburg in North Carolina. Families get financial help for food, clothing, medical bill and visits, transportation and household expenses.

The group has partnerships with medical and social services groups dating back years, but also accepts referrals. For information, call 980-722-9395 or visit lkwchildrenscharity.org/.

