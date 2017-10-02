And the winner is...darn near everybody at Nation Ford High to see it Friday night.

More Videos 0:32 A night to remember at Nation Ford Homecoming Pause 0:58 Fort Mill theater hosts Berlin Airlift veterans for nostalgic performance 0:30 Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 1:06 Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 2:13 ‘Efficiency, flexibility’ key reasons to upgrade Rock Hill water, electric meters 2:40 Highlights: Lewisville "cashes four-year old paycheck" and hammers McBee 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 2:06 ‘Voter fatigue’ could play a factor in Rock Hill, York County elections Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A night to remember at Nation Ford Homecoming One girl's name was announced as the 2017 Nation Ford High School Homecoming Queens. Soon, two girls were all smiles as the crowd cheered. One girl's name was announced as the 2017 Nation Ford High School Homecoming Queens. Soon, two girls were all smiles as the crowd cheered. By John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter

