And the winner is...darn near everybody at Nation Ford High to see it Friday night.

As if standing there in front of thousands weren’t challenge enough, dad starts with the questions. What would she do if she wins?
Bella Heusing answered in a way few people at Nation Ford High School on Friday night will soon forget.
Heusing was named homecoming queen at halftime of the Falcons’ football game. The honor wouldn’t last to the third quarter. Because Heusing, amid enough shock and confusion to where her dad had to remind her what she said only moments earlier, turned and gave the crown to her classmate.
“I said, ‘I’d give it to Jenna,’” Heusing said.
Jenna Lind was born with an intellectual disability. Far more important to Heusing, Lind is the fellow senior who shares a lunch break. Who might still be dancing had the homecoming festivities lasted into Monday morning. Who makes short work of strangers, with a quick greeting and a smile. Always, with a smile.
“I just see her walking around school saying hello to everybody,” Heusing said. “She always tells me hello, and it’s just so awesome. It makes you feel special.”
Heusing also knows Lind from the Special Olympics coaching she does. The winning and would-be queen, whose family moved here from Indiana when she was in the third grade, started working with Special Olympics four years ago. She plans to attend USC Beaufort and become a special education teacher.
“That is where my happiness is at, and I know it,” Heusing said.
For Nation Ford Principal Jason Johns, the homecoming switch-a-roo was a pretty special moment in education, itself.
“Bella doing something so selfless and so spur-of-the-moment, and doing it where all of our kids got to see it, it was just awesome,” he said.
Johns said he can’t recall a homecoming quite like it. One with a lesson attached, something he hopes his students are getting from their time at Nation Ford beyond the academics. An education, of sorts, in caring.
“It’s such a big, visible event,” Johns said. “For that night, you’ve got 4,000 or 5,000 eyes on you. For Bella to use that opportunity to love on Jenna, that was special.”
Lind was happy getting to walk out on the field, herself one of 20 homecoming court finalists. Then it happened. Like most students in that scenario, a name was called and it wasn’t hers.
“My heart just dropped,” said Tracy Lind, Jenna’s mom. “I knew Jenna was going to be so disappointed. It was just such an unexpected, beautiful moment.”
Tracy Lind works with families of all sorts of diagnoses, providing emotional support services and connecting them with other families facing similar circumstances. She called what happened at homecoming a “beautiful, selfless act” her daughter hasn’t gotten over since.
“I see this in families, the struggles, all the time,” Tracy Lind said. “I see the hardship. When they're older, they don't get a whole lot of chances to be in normal situations. This was every high school girl’s dream.”
Tracy Lind said her daughter met many wonderful people since the family moved here from Boston nearly a dozen years ago. But the homecoming surprise was more than either could expect.
“She deserves something for that act of selflessness, that so many could learn,” Tracy Lind said of Heusing. “She didn't have to do this, and she knows she didn’t have to do it, and she did it anyway.”
For Jenna Lind, getting her own crown was an incredible moment, but the party hasn’t stopped. She already is making plans to sit side-by-side with her co-queen at the Fort Mill Christmas Parade.
“I got a crown,” Jenna Lind said, after first making sure anyone present knows Nation Ford won the football game. “I got to ride around the field. I got to dance with the king.”
Tracy Lind said she didn’t have the best view of what was happening when the crown changed hands. All she knows is somehow it went from her daughter “in tears because she didn’t hear her name called” to maybe half the stadium or more in tears when a friend picked her out anyway.
“It was unbelievable,” Tracy Lind said. “It just blew me away that it was part of a plan. It’s a selfless act. Bella was selfless that night.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments