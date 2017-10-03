This week in Fort Mill history: 40 years ago, Kimbrell hired as chief of police

1997
▪ Ruthie Davis of Berry Street, Fort Mill and Betty Worrell of Tega Cay were honored for their volunteer work with the York County Literacy Association.
▪ “Catfish Moon,” a play written by Laddy Sartin of Rock Hill, was performed by the Fort Mill Community Playhouse at the Anne Springs Close Greenway Dairy Barn.
▪ Fort Mill defeated Lewisville 41-7. Omar Morrison returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown for the Jackets.
▪ Burger King announced that the fast food chain would open a restaurant, the first for the chain in Fort Mill, on S.C. 160 West.
1977
▪ Robert E. “Bobby” Kimbrell, member of the York County Sheriff’s Department, was hired as Fort Mill Police Chief.
▪ Lillian Adams was crowned 1977 Homecoming Queen at Indian Land High School during halftime of the Warriors’ 56-0 win over the Generals of Baron DeKalb. She was crowned by 1976 Homecoming Queen Arlene Yarborough.
▪ The Fort Mill High School varsity cheerleaders were cited as one of the top four squads at the National Cheerleaders Association clinic at Furman University.
▪ Slick’s Dinette, across the street from the Fort Mill police station, offered Sunday dinner for $2. Fish, hamburger steak and frog legs were $2.25.
1957
▪ A new addition to the Fort Mill bowling alley opened. The addition had space for ping pong tables, pool tables and a small snack area.
▪ Mary Jo Barrett, an attractive senior, was selected by the student body to represent Fort Mill High School at the 1957 Carolina Carrousel festivities and parade in Charlotte.
1937
▪ The Fort Mill High School football team traveled to York for its first game of the year. The local eleven suffered a 20-0 loss.
▪ An old filling station on White Street was being enlarged after having been leased to one of the big gasoline companies.
1917
▪ The Fort Mill and Rock Hill Companies of the First Regiment, South Carolina National Guard, were stationed at Camp Sevier, Greenville.
▪ The local Red Cross secured the room on the second floor of the Rexall store building for a work room.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
Comments