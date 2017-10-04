Fort Mill and Lake Wylie keep growing. Hotel? Bed and breakfast? See what’s planned.

More places to stay overnight. Another place to eat. Plenty more places to live. It’s all in discussion for the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas of York County. Here’s what count planners are seeing brought to them:
▪ A new hotel is in the works at Williamsburg Commons, halfway between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. The almost nine-acre site is off of S.C. 160 West, between Pleasant Road and Brayden Parkway. It’s right beside the Foxhunt Farms apartments. The project would require a site plan and permitting, but no rezoning.
▪ A bed and breakfast may open at 524 Ridge Road, north of Clover and west of Lake Wylie. County planners met with property owners Sept. 14 to talk about a site plan and permitting. The current owner has had the more than three-acre property since 2004, according to county records. The site is between Green Pond and Bellegray roads, not far from the state line.
▪ Apartments are being discussed at Stockbridge Village, off of S.C. 160 West on Grant Farm Drive. The property is a little south of Zoar Road. The potential apartment site is less than three acres. It wouldn’t involve a rezoning.
▪ County planners met to discuss a potential mixed use development at 1540 Running Fox Drive in the Fort Mill area. The site is off S.C. 160 West, between Zoar Road and the state line. Two land parcels there total 20 acres.
▪ Pulte Homes bought nine acres on Altura Road in the Fort Mill area on Oct. 2. The company is discussing a residential development there with the county. Pulte purchased the property, west of Elders Story Road, for $1.7 million. It sits across the street from the Catawba Village townhomes.
▪ A new restaurant is proposed on the west side of S.C. 160, across from its intersections with Windrift and Chicopee drives. Or, about halfway between Zoar Road and the state line. The half-acre site was purchased a year ago for $105,000.
▪ Spring Haven Development is looking to rezone almost two acres at 1970 Haire Road near Fort Mill. The plan is for a new Therapy Works 4 Kids site. The 10,000-square-foot facility would provide speech, occupational and physical therapy for children.
▪ New homes could be coming to New Gray Rock Road. A single-family home subdivision is planned for four slender lots along New Gray Rock, between Gardendale Road and Elswick Court. The largest among the four is still less than two acres. The plan would require rezoning and permitting.
▪ Almost two acres at 332 Mark Trail Lane, north of Fort Mill, could turn into a property management office.
▪ A tire store is in discussion for 3048 Hwy. 21 in the Fort Mill area, just north of Garrison Farm Road.
▪ An existing business is looking to rezone about 10 acres at 6074 Oakridge Road in Lake Wylie.
▪ Other county proposals involve the Rock Hill area. They include a banquet hall and events center on almost 63 acres off of Carolina Crossing Drive, woodworking shop at 2835 Lesslie Hwy., dog grooming business at 145 Dellas Way and Dollar General on Eastview Road and S.C. 5.
*Listed projects are at the early planning stages, and haven’t been approved by York County. There is no guarantee they will be completed, though someone from each property has met with a county planner to discuss is proposal.
