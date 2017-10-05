Game On is a recreation and commercial complex between Stonecrest Boulevard and Dam Road in Tega Cay. The city planning commission will meet Monday to hear a proposed amendment needed to add more land to the development.
Fort Mill Times

Tega Cay’s new sports complex could add residential land, but not new homes

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

October 05, 2017 1:02 PM

TEGA CAY

The residential portion of a massive new sports facility in Tega Cay could be growing, but the number of homes won’t be.

The city planning commission will meet Monday to hear a proposed amendment for the Game On site, a recreation and commercial complex between Stonecrest Boulevard and Dam Road. The developer is looking to add property that wasn’t part of the plan presented in 2016.

“The parcel to be added has always been talked about as a potential portion of the planned development district but was not included in the original master plan,” said Susan Britt, planning and development manager for the city.

County records show the property to be added is just more than eight acres along Dam Road, sold Aug. 8 to J Grace Properties, LLC for $650,000. Though the new property would be added to the main residential portion of Game On, a development agreement with the city caps residences at 410.

Residences within Game On likely will be a mix of homes and townhomes.

Yet, most people know the project by what else it promises. A year ago, Tega Cay City Council approved the annexation and rezoning of 78 acres. The Game On plan included an athletic performance center, basketball courts, ballfields, tennis courts, an aerobics and fitness center and pools. Non-sports features included a medical facility, retail, restaurant, spa, hotel and parking deck.

Last month, council approved a revised site plan. The developer had 40 acres with the rest under contract, and wanted to start with the property in hand. The city anticipates early plans to be submitted as early as this month. Grading of the site could begin by the spring.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

