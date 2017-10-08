Nation Ford High Band goes note for note against region’s best in Jacksonville, Ala.

The Nation Ford High School Band was named Grand Champion at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Jacksonville, Ala. The Falcons competed against bands from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina. and Tennessee. This was Nation Ford’s second consecutive Grand Champion title at the BOA event. The band also won awards for Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.
Next up for Nation Ford is the Bands of America Regional Championships Saturday at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.
