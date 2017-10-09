Fort Mill’s Rotary has a Masquerade Ball and it wears its intentions on its sleeve

Local Rotarians hope to increase the number of grant recipients funded by the club’s annual gala this year.
The Fort Mill Rotary Foundation’s Charity Gala Auction is 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 21 at the new Courtyard Marriott in Kingsley Village on S.C. 160. Come dressed to impress —in costume — for the Masquerade Ball, said Rotary Club President Michele Branning.
Last year, 15 area organizations (of 45 applicants) received Rotary grants from the $68,000 raised by the gala, including the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Humane Society of York County, Habitat for Humanity, Girls on the Run and Foundation for Fort Mill Schools. The club also funded two projects in Honduras, with other Rotary clubs in its district, to provide clean water to 500 to 1,000 people.
This year, Branning said she hopes to raise $80,000, and increase the number of local grant recipients to 20.
“We have a new hashtag this year — #serviceaboveself — and this is just one example of how we can show service about self,” Branning said. “It is my goal as the Rotary Club president to raise $80,000 that we can give to local charities in our community to help those right here at home that need our help. There’s a large opportunity, and a large need.”
Next Saturday’s gala includes a sit-down dinner, open bar, live band, photo booth and live and silent auctions. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Courtyard Marriott for attendees who don't want to drive home after the gala, Branning said.
Tickets are $100 each and may be ordered online at auction.fortmillrotary.org. Those who’d like to bid on silent auction items may do so via the link as well.
Can’t make the event? New for this year is a raffle, and you don’t have to be present to win. Tickets are $100 each for a chance at the $10,000 prize. There are only 250 tickets available and they cannot be ordered online, but Branning said she will bring tickets to those who wish to enter. To order, email Branning at m.branning@hotmail.com.
For more information, email Branning or message the club through its Facebook page.
