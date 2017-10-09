Fort Mill High Band has the BEAT at Rock Hill competition

The Fort Mill High School Band traveled to District 3 Stadium Oct. 7 for BandBEAT, in which 12 bands from South and North Carolina and Georgia competed in four classes. Fort Mill competed in the largest class, 4A, winning the awards for Best Music, Best Overall Effect, and first place in class. Fort Mill had the highest score overall and won the Grand Championship.
Fort Mill will join 28 other bands from the Southern region at the Bands of America Regional on the campus of Wake Forest University
