2:25 Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Pause

0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’

2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

3:05 Graham tells York Co. 'Trump is going to surprise us on immigration'