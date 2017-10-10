This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The Fort Mill High School Marching Band captured the Grand Championship of the Palmetto Invitational at Irmo High School with 93.53 points out of 100.
▪ Fort Mill Town Council hired David Hudspeth at the new Fort Mill Town Manager succeeding Sam Griffin, who resigned in May.
▪ A longtime Indian Land High School teacher and coach was suspended with pay according to school Principal Wayne McIntosh.
▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets fell to the York Cougars 19-6 in region play. The Indian Land Warriors lost their 17th straight game, falling to the Lewisville Lions 51-7.
1977
▪ M. A. (Jack) Mills, 74, lifelong Fort Mill resident and member of one of the city’s older families, passed away. Mills operated Mills Motor Company from 1926-1974.
▪ The Panthers of McBee High School, previously undefeated in five starts, were no match for Indian Land, falling to the Warriors 20-0. Fort Mill was handedly beaten by the Clinton Red Devils, 47-0.
▪ The softball team of Thom’s Body Shop returned from the 1977 USSSA Men’s “C” World Softball Tournament. The team finished in the top third of the 150 teams in the tournament.
▪ Fort Mill City Council voted to end the practice of city offices being open on Saturday mornings.
1957
▪ Three men, incumbent Luther G. Patterson, Councilman Charlie Armstrong and Council W. B. McFadden, tossed their hats into the ring for the Fort Mill mayor’s race.
▪ Mrs. Ziza Young Mills, prominent and highly esteemed Fort Mill woman, died at York County Hospital. Mrs. Mills was 77.
1937
▪ Two new streets in Fort Mill were being opened through the vacant lot connecting Forrest Street and Banks Streets.
▪ The Fort Mill schools closed at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to afford pupils and teachers an opportunity to attend the York County Fair.
1917
▪ A new post office building had been erected on Main Street, Fort Mill. It was well equipped and lighted and adequate in size for years to come.
▪ Phillips and Ferguson, local merchants, were busily engaged in moving their grocery and stock business to the remodeled Stewart Building.
