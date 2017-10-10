A sports retailer is on the way to Indian Land. It isn’t alone.

A new sporting goods retailer is the latest official announcement for the growing Promenade at Carolina Reserve project in Indian Land.
Hibbett Sports announced they’ll be coming to the site at Jim Wilson Road and U.S. 521, with an expected opening in fall 2018. Hibbett has more than 1,000 stores in 35 states.
Promenade is almost 83 acres under construction. Online real estate marketing for the project lists several other possible tenants, including Hobby Lobby, Burlington Coat Factory, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Panera and Starbucks. Immediate efforts to confirm a tenant list were unsuccessful.
The new store adds to a growing list of businesses in Indian Land.
In January, developers of RedStone in Indian Land announced more tenants there. RedStone, at U.S. 521 and S.C. 160, could open early next year. A movie theater and more than a half dozen restaurants are planned there, along with other retailers.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
