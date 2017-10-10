They served until they couldn’t. Now a Fort Mill pharmacy is serving veterans back.

2:33 Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill Pause

4:02 Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more

2:25 Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’

1:19 Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store

2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

1:14 Holiday Partners: 'We help a lot of people who we'll never know how we touched them'