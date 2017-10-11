Baseball bat. Gun fired. Why no arrests were made in Fort Mill after bedroom run-in.

Police were called to a local home after one man allegedly hit another in the head with a baseball bat, then had a shot fired in his bedroom.
No arrests were made.
According to the Fort Mill Police Department report, charges for discharging a firearm in town limits and assault and battery won’t come “due to victims refusing to cooperate.” The incident occurred Oct. 4 on Forest Ridge Drive.
Officers responded to a call of a shot fired, as the man suspected of doing the shooting left the home in a black Camaro. According to the report, a man living at the address came home to find his wife sleeping in bed with another man, a resident of Gaffney. The husband came into the bedroom and hit the other man with a bat. The Gaffney man then fired a gun he brought with him, the bullet going through the mattress and and hitting a dresser next to the bed, the report states.
The husband and wife have two children. One was awake in his bedroom at the time of the incident, according to the report.
Police weren’t called until 40 minutes after the shot was fired. The wife eventually made the call when her husband threatened, according to the report, to kill the other man.
Police collected evidence from the scene, including a spent shell casing and bullet fragment. The Gaffney man met with police. He had a small laceration above his left eye, the report states.
John Marks
