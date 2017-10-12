Fort Mill man accused of trying to suffocate his 1-year-old child, police say

A man has been charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward his child after an incident Tuesday in Fort Mill.
Grayson Bryant Seawell, 21, of Fort Mill could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder charge, and 10 years on each of the two unlawful acts charges. Seawell is being held at the York County Detention Center. Bond was denied all all charges.
Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department confirmed the charges after officers responded to 922 Murphy Court on Oct. 10, in regard to the physical assault of a child.
The mother of a 1-year-old told police she found Seawell as he was “apparently attempting to suffocate the child,” according to Zachary. Zachary said the man is the father of 1-year-old twins.
Seawell left the home before officers arrived, but was found nearby and taken into custody, police said.
According to a Fort Mill police report, an investigation found Seawell physically abused both of his children in a two-day span, and at other times before Tuesday’s incident, though specific dates couldn’t be established. Further details were not listed on the report.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments