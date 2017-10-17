The Nation Ford High School Band is hosting a public performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the school. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Fort Mill Care Center. Cash is also accepted.
Fort Mill Times

Nation Ford High students launching food drive for Fort Mill Care Center

October 17, 2017 03:27 PM

The Nation Ford High School Student Council is spearheading a food drive Oct. 23-Nov. 3. Canned goods and other non-perishables collected will be donated to the Fort Mill Care Center.

As part of the effort, the Nation Ford High School Band, which is performing in the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, will preview its show for the public at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, at the high school. The show is free, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation. Cash donations for the Care Center are also accepted.

Donations of food or cash can be given to any band member, or dropped off at the front office of Nation Ford High School.

