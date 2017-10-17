Fort Mill High School senior has been handy in the passing game

Despite only five years of football experience, Fort Mill’s Grant Stevens has become pretty good at pulling passes out of the sky.
Stevens, 18, a senior, has struggled recently since separating his shoulder in the Northwestern game. He missed the Clover game, but heading into last week’s game against Rock Hill, was leading the team in receiving yards with 430 on 19 catches in six games. He had two receiving touchdowns and also scored running the ball while rushing for 111 yards on 22 carries.
There’s some lament by Stevens over not taking up football until middle school.
“I saw all my friends doing it and I hated being on the sideline and watching them have a good time,” he said. “I still hate how they bring up stories about Pop Warner and pee-wee (football) because I can’t really relate because I didn’t do it until the seventh grade.”
A versatile player, Stevens also plays on defense, moving over to linebacker after initially working at the safety position.
“Anything that can bring a positive aspect towards the team, I am willing to put 110 percent in,” he said. “I think I have been having a pretty good season at receiver, so anything that will help the team.”
Stevens and fellow senior Shayne Boyle are the two primary targets for quarterback JT Marr on quick passing routes. Stevens said playing receiver is a little more self-releiant compared to being on defense.
“You can handle the game on a more personal level playing receiver,” he said. “Defense is more of a collective effort. I feel like when I get the ball in my hands I can bring something special to the team. I feel like all the guys out here can. We just have to put in that work.”
On defense, he discovered playing at linebacker is a more physical role. Stevens has 31 tackles in six games, three for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and four quarterback pressures.
“I would have preferred to stay at safety, but I am willing to do whatever they need me to do for the team,” he said. “I am good with it.”
In the meantime, he’s embraced the physicality.
“Going both ways is always tough on the body,” he said. “But Sabastian Lach showed up big time for us (recently) against Clover without me being able to play. I owe it to him. He is always trying to get better.”
Head coach Ed Susi said Stevens isn’t afraid to speak up in the locker room and on the field.
“He is more vocal than others and kids listen to that,” Susi said.
Stevens said he isn’t afraid to lead the way.
“You are a leader for all these underclassmen,” he said. “Coach Susi is a big advocate on us being disciplined and I think that is a big aspect of the game.”
College football is also on his agenda and Stevens is looking at The Citadel, Davidson College, Charleston Southern University and Mercer University as possible destinations.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Jackets thwarted in region game
Des Buchanan’s 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns carried Rock Hill to an all-important second Region 4-5A 21-16 win over Fort Mill Friday night. Fort Mill (4-4, 1-2 Region 4-5A). The Jackets hit the road to take on Dorman this week in non-region football, before their season finale against rival Nation Ford.
Comments