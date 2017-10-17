Fort Mill Times

This week in history: 1977: Construction of Fort Mill’s first strip mall proceeds

By Chip Heemsoth

October 17, 2017 5:50 PM

1997

▪ Mr. and Mrs. Henry Colson Stegall celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a barbeque at their home.

▪ Fort Mill’s first Subway restaurant opened in the Peachtree Plaza Shopping Center. Don Hyatt was owner and operator.

▪ The Fort Mill High School Yellow Jackets posted their third football shutout of the season, blanking Clover’s Blue Eagles 22-0. Indian Land’s Warriors suffered a 55-3 loss to the North Central Knights.

▪ The price tag for new school space for Fort Mill schools, needed by the year 2002, was $56,000,000.

1977

▪ Delayed by the Catawba Indians’ land claim, construction of Springs Square, Fort Mill’s first shopping center, now had the green light to proceed.

▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets football team beat the Eagles of Pageland Central 14-7 to up their record to 5-2. Mitch Lowder and Tommy Thompson led the way for the Jackets. The Indian Land Warriors walloped the Chesterfield Rams 43-0.

▪ Rock Hill movies included “Star Wars” at the Pix, Sean Connery’s (aka James Bond) latest, “The Spy Who Loved Me” and “Darby O’Gill and the Little People” at the Cinema, and “Fangs” at the Ft.-Roc Drive-in.

1957

▪ The Fort Mill High School Class of 1958 selected Miss Camille Caskey, 4, and Hugh McCallum, 5, as their class mascots.

▪ Movies at the Center included “The Pajama Game” with Doris Day, “The Sun Also Rises” with Tyrone Power and Ava Gardner and “Dragoon Wells Massacre” with Barry Sullivan and Mona Freeman.

1937

▪ Work was begun on four cottages that the Rock Hill Lumber Company was building on Confederate Street, one block from the graded school, for the operatives at Mill No. 2.

▪ In a hard-fought battle on the local gridiron Friday afternoon, Fort Mill fell to WTS 7-0.

1917

▪ The Florence Thornwell Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy held its monthly meeting with Mrs. Alex Barber as hostess.

▪ Dennis K. Hall of Indian Land Township was appointed magistrate by Gov. Manning. Hall succeeded W. O. Mc Ginn, resigned.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

