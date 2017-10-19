All you ever wanted to know about York County, but needed a census bureau to ask.

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest round of data on large communities nationwide. Which offers a new look at York County.
While official census data comes out every decade on the decade, the bureau releases a variety of estimates showing demographics and trends in between. These figures are estimates and a sampling of what the bureau sees when it looks at York County, through 2016:
▪ York County has an estimated 258,526 people. Up 14 percent from the last official census in 2010. York County has about 9,600 more females — almost 52 percent of the population — than males.
▪ York County is 74 percent white. Almost 19 percent of residents are black. A little more than 2 percent of the population is multiracial.
▪ About 5 percent of the population is Hispanic or Latino, classified differently as an ethnicity rather than race.
▪ Almost 39 percent of York County residents were born in South Carolina. Another 55 percent were born in another state, while the rest were foreign born.
▪ As of last year, 86 percent of York County residents lived in the same house they did one year prior. Among movers, 6 percent came from somewhere else in the county, 4 percent from a different state and less than 3 percent from another county in South Carolina. Only 615 total people moved from abroad.
▪ Among residents age 16 to 64, more than 21 percent didn’t work in the past year. Almost 53 percent of that population worked full-time for the whole year. Women make up 52 percent of the age group, but 42 percent of full-time, year-round workers.
▪ About 84 percent of all workers drive to their job alone. Carpoolers make up 9 percent. Almost 6 percent of workers work from home. Only 309 workers use public transportation.
▪ It takes almost 48 percent of county workers between 10 minutes and an half hour to get to work. Almost 38 percent take between that half hour and an hour. Less than 8 percent get to work in less than 10 minutes. Less than 7 percent take an hour or more.
▪ Households earning between $60,000 and $100,000 annually make up 24 percent of the population. Next is between $40,000 and $60,000 (19 percent), between $100,000 and $150,000 (16 percent), between $20,000 and $40,000 (16 percent) and less than $20,000 (15 percent). Only 11 percent earns $150,000 or more.
▪ There are an estimated 251 York County homes valued at $1 million or more. Homes from $150,000 to $300,000 make up 41 percent of the market. Just 18 percent of homes come in at less than $100,000.
▪ Homes built in York County from 1980 to 1999 make up 35 percent of the total. Followed by construction from 2000 to 2009 (28 percent) and 1960 to 1979 (19 percent). Homes built since 2010 make up 8 percent of the market.
▪ About 92 percent of York County households have a computer. Almost 6 percent have a computer, but no internet access.
