It’s the biggest issue in town. How five Fort Mill candidates aim to tackle it.

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates Five candidates for Fort Mill Town Council participated in a roundtable discussion this week with reporters from the Fort Mill Times. In this video — Part 1 — candidates share their thoughts on traffic, roads, infrastructure and overall growth. Five candidates for Fort Mill Town Council participated in a roundtable discussion this week with reporters from the Fort Mill Times. In this video — Part 1 — candidates share their thoughts on traffic, roads, infrastructure and overall growth. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

