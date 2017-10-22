Fort Mill art student’s design selected for Shrine Bowl program, posters and tickets

This year, it’s Karleigh Heath’s turn to be in the spotlight.
For the sixth consecutive year, students in Joe McConkey’s Digital Art and Design Class at Nation Ford High School had a chance to create an entry for a contest to decide whose artwork will be featured in the programs, posters, and tickets for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football game. This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.
Heath was recognized during a Shrine Bowl Meeting Saturday at Beef O’ Brady’s restaurant in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village. Her design was chosen by members of the Shriners Board of Governors as the winner. Kennedy Cope won second place in the competition. Third place went to Matt Ackers.
“I am blessed to have gotten this opportunity, and winning this could greatly jump start my career in graphic design,” Heath said. “I am just really excited and grateful to have been chosen.”
The competition is designed to give students real-world experience in designer-client relationships.
“The experience is exactly how it would work if they were working for a design agency,” McConkey said. “In a typical class, you’re creating projects just for a grade, when you know it’s going to be published and thousands will see it, that raises the level of the work.”
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is in its 81st year. Since the first game, more than $75 million has been raised for Shriners Hospitals.
