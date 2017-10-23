Several Fort Mill businesses are expanding; new homes are coming, too

Several Fort Mill businesses are looking to expand. Here’s a look at some of the items town planners are seeing, including which subdivisions are ready to continue construction:
▪ Rustic Labels plans to add onto its warehouse at 113 Railroad Ave. in downtown Fort Mill. The site is less than an acre. The addition would nearly double the square footage of the existing building, to more than 7,800 square feet. The new space would extend off the existing warehouse, opposite the brick office building.
The latest proposal shows the addition and existing metal building wrapped with fiber cement siding, an upgrade from earlier drawings submitted to the town planning commission in August.
The business owner reached out to the town about the addition in early 2015. Concerns that the business uses weren’t allowed in the property’s zoning delayed the decision several months at the table of the town zoning board of appeals. That group voted that the business could be considered a retail print shop, which is allowed in the zoning, rather than light manufacturing or warehouse use.
▪ Burkholder Real Estate proposes turning a vacant home at 209 Spratt St. into a commercial building. The property has the same owner as Carolina Upholstery, just beside it. Plans are to build a 4,000-square-foot building to match the Carolina Upholstery site.
▪ Owners of a 24-acre parcel on Kingsley Park Drive want to subdivide it into four pieces. The mostly wooded site includes Stallings Lake. The property is zoned highway commercial.
▪ American Grading of Fort Mill is looking to put a new building at 1517 Harris Road, on almost three acres running parallel to I-77. The site is used to store grading equipment and materials. The site was annexed into Fort Mill in 2008.
The company proposes a 4,500-square-foot building with three roll-up doors in the rear. A new driveway will be built, with 14 parking spaces.
▪ The next 62 homes are set for construction in Massey. The first phase will resume, with 38 homes on 25 acres, part of the 345-lot, 161-acre phase. The latest addition also includes more than 10 acres of open space. One new road is planned, called Candish Court.
In the third phase, 24 new lots are coming on more than 12 acres. The third phase in total has 113 lots on 103 acres. Two new roads, Sweet Woodruff Lane and Knotgrass Drive, are part of the latest work.
▪ Pecan Ridge is ready for work on the next 72 homes. They’ll be on the western side of Whites Road, adjacent to Waterside at the Catawba, on almost 20 acres. In all, the project will have 192 homes on almost 75 acres. The coming phase includes almost six acres of open space and two new roads, Maramec Street and Pawnee Court.
