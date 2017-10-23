Tega Cay holds its 2017 fall festival

Will Ward of Tega Cay in costume.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Some of the winners in the Tega Cay Fall Festival children’s costume contest line up on stage to receive their awards.
Tega Cay Lions
Tega Cay celebrated fall at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Children participate in the costume contest parade as the judging gets underway at Saturday’s Tega Cay Fall Festival.
Tega Cay Lions
Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Kaitlyn Dahlhauser of Fort Mill tries on an ombre lip Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Mary Ellen Mockridge of "I Can Do That" in Fort Mill displays wreaths she has made. Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Fall festival in Tega Cay.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Alexis Johnson of Tega Cay tries out the climbing wall Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Lucy Millar of Fort Mill has her face painted Saturday during the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Chloe Lacher joins the Lions' Club costume parade as a zombie prom queen Saturday during the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Peyton Parker of Tega Cay joins the Lions' Club costume parade as Charlie Brown Saturday during the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Savannah Brickley as Rapunzel drives the police car at the Tega Cay Police Department's booth Saturday during the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Wesley and Savannah Brickley drive the police car at the Tega Cay Police Department's booth Saturday during the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Daniella Martin of Tega Cay joins the Lions' Club costume parade Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Will Ward of Tega Cay joined the Lions' Club costume parade Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL
Tega Cay celebrated fall with music, dance, crafts and costumes Saturday at the Tega Cay Fall Festival.
STEPHANIE MARKS MARTELL