No lack of drama in Fort Mill's annual Milltown Showdown football game

More Videos 2:37 Lake Wylie residents question new home development Pause 1:49 Fort Mill and Nation Ford high school communities honor recently fallen solider and detective 2:39 Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 0:44 Police respond to shooting at The Peach Stand in Fort Mill 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 2:30 One of the most famous shipwrecks, treasure may have been found off NC coast. Here is the evidence. 1:10 Manager, customers of Fort Mill store in 'disbelief' over shooting death 1:13 South Pointe girls' basketball coach Stephanie Butler rarely sits still once the game tips off 0:56 A look at Campbell’s Chris Clemons, the player Winthrop will try to slow down Jan. 27 11:51 From Condoms to Computers: Full list of items USC thief bought Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

It's time again for the annual Milltown Showdown football game between Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As usual, playoff seeding is on the line. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times

It's time again for the annual Milltown Showdown football game between Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As usual, playoff seeding is on the line. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times