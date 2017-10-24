Fort Mill Times

October 24, 2017 10:39 AM

Nation Ford High sweeps Riverside to open playoffs

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

With a first round sweep of Riverside, the Nation Ford Falcons volleyball team will host a strong Byrnes Rebels team in the second round.

The host Falcons beat Riverside 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 to open the 5A state playoffs. Nation Ford dominated the match. The Warriors never led in the match. The closest they came was tying the second and third sets at times.

“We weren’t playing our best at the beginning,” said head coach Carrie Christian. “We are working on being more disciplined. The goal was to keep pressure on them the entire game.”

Nation Ford went up 7-2 to start the first set. The Warriors rallied and pulled within three at 13-10 and then again at 21-18, but the Falcons kept their composure and didn’t relinquish the lead in winning the first set.

The Falcons pulled away in the second set going up 9-5, but Riverside rallied again to tie the match at 10-10. Nation Ford scored six of the next seven points to take a 16-11 lead before again pulling away.

Nation Ford really made sure Riverside wouldn’t have a chance in the third set by scoring the first 12 points to go up 12-0. Riverside did gather itself to make the score 15-5 and the Falcons started to substitute a lot of their younger players. Riverside did outscore Nation Ford when the substitutes were in there, but the Falcons had a comfortable enough lead to go ahead and take the win despite being outscored 13-10 down the stretch.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

Related content

Fort Mill Times

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Pause
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

  • Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

    It's time again for the annual Milltown Showdown football game between Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As usual, playoff seeding is on the line.

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

View more video

Fort Mill Times