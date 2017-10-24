Indian Land gets a new corporate headquarters. See what landed Blythe Company here.

A new corporate headquarters in Indian Land will bring $4 million in capital investment, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced Tuesday morning.
The Blythe Company is expanding its headquarters and operations into the area, creating 21 jobs, McMaster’s office said. Mineral Springs, N.C.-based Blythe is a parts distributor and servicer for industries including natural gas, oil and chemicals.
The new headquarters will be located within the Bailes Ridge Industrial Park off S.C. 160 East. It will include sales and distribution, and research and development.
The site and Lancaster County were “logical choices due to their convenience for our employees,” said Blythe owner E. Rhyne Davis in a statement.
“The site provides an ease of access and central location for our respective territories,” Davis said. “The state and county officials have welcomed us with open arms, and it has been a pleasure working with them during our expansion process.”
Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper said the county should be excited to welcome the new business, made possible through work by the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development and South Carolina Department of Commerce.
“The Blythe Company is a great addition to our business community and we greatly appreciate their decision to invest and create jobs here,” Harper said.
The governor said South Carolina is proud to welcome Blythe to a state he sees as working hard for businesses of all sizes.
“This announcement is a testament to the unmatched business environment we’ve cultivated across our state that allows companies of all sizes and in all industries to succeed here,” McMaster said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
