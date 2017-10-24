Downtown parking. Keeping the Complex? More homes. Where Fort Mill candidates stand.

More Videos 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game Pause 1:05 Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:34 Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 2:05 Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation Five candidates for Fort Mill Town Council participated in a roundtable discussion this week with reporters from the Fort Mill Times. In this video — Part 2 — candidates share their thoughts on downtown parking, the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex and the "face" of Fort Mill. Five candidates for Fort Mill Town Council participated in a roundtable discussion this week with reporters from the Fort Mill Times. In this video — Part 2 — candidates share their thoughts on downtown parking, the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex and the "face" of Fort Mill. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

