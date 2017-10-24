This week in Fort Mill history: 1997: PTL’s Grand Hotel to close

1997
▪ The Fort Mill and Indian Land High School Marching Bands won state titles. Fort Mill won for the 16th time in 21 years.
▪ Another chapter in the fall of Jim Baker’s former ministry at Heritage USA was nearing an end. The Grand Hotel of Regent Park was scheduled to close.
▪ The Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce chose Donna Neal as its new executive director, succeeding Carol Dixon.
▪ Senior Christina Gordon was named Homecoming Queen at Fort Mill High School. Senior Jessica Hall was named Homecoming Queen at Indian Land High School.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets were one win away from another conference football championship after a 42-0 victory over the Chesterfield Rams. Tommy Thompson rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
▪ Coleman G. Poag, Rock Hill realtor and former legislator, won the District 6, Seat 2, senatorial election by a landslide over write-in opponent Charles Blackwell of York.
▪ Halloween Carnivals were planned by the Fort Mill Jaycees at the Fort Mill Armory on East Elliott Street, Flint Hill at the Flint Hill Fire Department and in Indian Land sponsored by the PTA and junior class.
▪ Mrs. Jennie B. Patrick, 402 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, was honored at a supper at the Holiday Inn, Carowinds. Patrick was retiring from Home Credit Company.
1957
▪ Miss Janice Starnes was crowned as the 1957 Fort Mill High School Homecoming Queen. Janice was sponsored by Carroll Kidd.
▪ William Rufus Bradford Sr., 83, founder of the Fort Mill Times and one of Fort Mill’s most prominent citizens, died at the York County Hospital.
1937
▪ York County Coroner M. J. Adcock was in Fort mill on business and announced that 37 dwelling houses were in course of construction in Fort Mill.
▪ Dr. J. R. DesPortes of Fort Mill, president elect of the State Medical Society, was in Seneca attending a meeting.
1917
▪ Officers of the A.M.E. Zion Church thanked the people of Fort Mill for contributing $51.57 to their church.
▪ Playing at the Majestic Theatre were “The Fighting Trail, Episode 1,” “The Priceless Ingredient” and a “Shorty” Hamilton detective story.
