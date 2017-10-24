Opinion: I’m always appreciative of the Fort Mill Times

I went to my first ever competitive swim meet the other day, and it happened to be the S.C. High School State Championships in Columbia. Several Fort Mill and Nation Ford swimmers won their races or stood on the podium in second or third place, and as impressed as I was with their performances, I was equally impressed that the lone press person I saw taking notes, snapping photos and interviewing swimmers was Fort Mill Times correspondent Mac Banks.
This column isn’t meant to be about Mac, but it is meant to highlight an example of dedication shown by a person who is a longtime journalist, former sports editor for this paper and now its main sports correspondent. Look, this is a weekly publication in an industry that is still trying to regain its footing since readers started getting pulled in different directions with the onset of the digital age.
News hits the Internet in seconds, not days. And yet you have an entire team of people covering items of local interest knowing they are serving a niche audience. I don’t even count myself in this group. I’m an unpaid contributor who gets to pick what I write about and when I want to write. I used to make enough from this column to use it as beer money, but cutbacks came several years ago and my choice was to write for free or not write at all.
And yes, I know some of you are thinking that you’ve gotten what the paper has paid for out of me since then.
I like that there’s still a traditional way to have the news delivered. I know some people look a gift horse in the mouth and leave the paper at the edge of their driveway until it becomes a disintegrating clump. I know some people use it to line their parakeet cage. But think about it: you get a free delivery each week, with pertinent local stories. That means reporters, editors, photographers, layout specialists working as a team. It needs an advertising director and representatives to sell ad space to generate revenue.
And if you’ve not yet discivered it, the paper has an even larger online presence at fortmilltimes.com and on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).
It may surprise you, but the Fort Mill Times wins its share of awards each year from the South Carolina Press Association. The print edition may only reach your table once a week, but it is a full-time job for some.
That’s impressive to me. Fifty years from now, the only time you might see a newspaper is when a 2025 time capsule is opened, but right now you have a sports reporter going to Columbia to cover a swimming competition, an editor who works over the weekend to get things press ready, and a news reporter who tracks down facts as if they have to get a piece in by midnight.
In a way, there is an even greater urgency because the Fort Mill Times does have a web presence.
I’m always appreciative when people go above and beyond and you see that time and again here. That’s not me trying to brown-nose. I can’t really gain anything from that. It’s just me being thankful there are people who care to provide you news.
You can reach Scott Cost at costanalysiscolumn@gmail.com
