Tega Cay has plenty of choices on election day. See what issues might steer them.

Seven candidates made their cases Monday night for why Tega Cay voters should pick them. But Tega Cay City Council can only seat two.
Let’s jump in and see what separates Alicia Dasch, Abigal Duval, Ron Kirby, Chris Larsen, Gus Matchunis, Mike Mistretta and Heather Overman.
The No. 2 issue
The top issue facing Tega Cay is a big one, but the candidates are just about in lockstep agreement how to handle it. So we’ll get to it later. Then, what’s the next biggest challenge?
For several, it’s attracting new business.
“There’s only a few ways that a city can make money, right?” Overman said. “You can either raise taxes, which we don’t want to do. Our taxes at the city level have remained the same for eight years and we want to keep it that way. But in order to bring money to the city, we have to create economic development.”
Along with reinvesting in traditional Tega Cay and maintaining the city’s bond rating, Kirby offers the same goal.
“The biggest challenge is recruiting the proper commercial development that will help balance our existing tax income, without putting an impact on the city requiring a tax increase,” he said.
Larsen sees a separation between himself and other candidates on economic development, his main issue moving forward.
“How are you going to do it?” he asked. “I’ve already started calling entities and created opportunities for the city. You want to put two people together, put the ones that are selling the land with the ones that are going to buy it. That creates a great opportunity for both of them.”
For others, roads are a major concern. Duval said she was talking about problems on Dam Road two years ago, when she last ran for Council.
“We still don’t have a solid plan for that road,” she said, adding potential economic drivers Game On and Catawba Park have limited access or nearby roads like Dam in need of improvements. “It takes five to seven years to secure funding once it’s been agreed that a road needs maintenance, widening, resurfacing. From a traffic standpoint we have got to focus on our infrastructure.”
Matchunis wants roads improved now, but also once those large developments are complete. Getting the estimated $12 million Catawba Park going is big when the “price just goes up every year,” and it’s “almost embarrassing” how badly the city needs a new police station, he said.
“We need to make sure that those roads are taken care of, and they’re left in good shape when that’s done,” Matchunis said. “Another huge issue facing us is Catawba Park. We’re paying the school system because we don’t have enough room for our kids to play ball.”
Misretta wants to take a page from Fort Mill’s playbook in looking for a funding solution to a variety of issues.
“We need to look at impact fees,” he said. “Support Fort Mill and what they’re trying to do in increasing those on residential, not on commercial.”
Getting with York County on its nearby growth is important, as are potential annexations.
“They’re building quite a bit over there,” Mistretta said. “We’re supporting it either way, so we need to look at what that’s going to do to our public infrastructure, what that’s going to do to our police, what that’s going to do to our fire.”
Dasch also takes a larger, financial look at where the city needs to go.
“We don’t have a dedicated revenue stream to take care of our public infrastructure,” she said.
Parks, police stations, roads and more could be maintained on a more regular basis, Dasch said.
“What we need to do is take a look at how we’re allocating our current funds, how we’re allocating our property tax revenues, and make sure that we’re consistently reinvesting in our public infrastructure,” she said.
OK, the big one
It’s growth. It’s been growth for a while. It’ll be growth for a while still. Candidates are unanimous on what type of construction should come next. More commercial, they say, and less, if any, residential.
“My philosophy in terms of growth is that we support commercial developments, but we stop right now on residential developments,” Dasch said. “We’ve had a lot of residential developments come in, and it’s really put a burden on our public infrastructure and our services.”
Duval, who said Tega Cay should market itself and work with Fort Mill and York County to market the larger area to businesses, agrees.
“I’m not anti-growth, but I do think it’s time that we hit the pause button on our residential growth,” she said. “I’d like to see a healthy balance between our commercial and residential, and I think we exploded residentialy without taking good consideration on building that commercial base at the same time.”
Candidates say some new residential building may be inevitable, but it should be limited.
“This is the No. 1 issue, when I talk to residents, that we’re facing right now,” said Overman, who believes high-density residential is burdening city infrastructure. “(It is) the boom of residential growth. And we really do need to expand the tax base, but we need to expand it with commercial growth.”
Matchunis would limit new residential to projects bringing in a commercial tax base, too.
“My approach is also balanced, smart growth,” he said. “We’ve got enough houses. We’ve got enough residential that’s been built. I understand that with any commercial development that the developer needs to build some homes. No more condos. No more apartments. We’ve got enough.”
Kirby recalls a Tega Cay before many of the newer residential areas, and a time when more rooftops were needed to attract commercial growth. Now, he said, “we have the rooftops.”
“We have pretty much tapped out the opportunity for any major residential,” Kirby said. “There is some available. What we have left has to be focused on commercial entirely.”
Mistretta said the question isn’t if the city needs more of a commercial tax base, but to how get it. A big reason he decided to run is a desire to recruit businesses, he said. The city, Mistretta said, has the high median income, high owner occupancy rate and education population to do it.
“We have a lot to draw businesses in here,” Mistretta said. “We need to put that together and make sure we’re bringing in the ones that we want.”
Larsen agrees.
“We all realize that our footprint has been established,” he said. “It’s what we do with it now?”
Larsen said he has called companies and set up meetings in the past, and challenged other candidates to show similar efforts in accomplishing what they all say the city wants and needs.
“What have you done to get the commercial growth?” Larsen said.
Experience
For some, it’s decades living in Tega Cay. For others, business expertise, and for others volunteerism. But all believe their experience qualifies them to serve.
“I’ve got a lot of experience,” said Kirby, a 25-year resident and twice before a council member, including a stint as mayor pro tem. “I’ve seen what takes place, and I’ve seen how long it takes to happen. And I know I can be a part of making it be bright.”
Mistretta hasn’t lived here two years yet, but has a degree in economics and has worked eight years in his corporate role of commercial business development.
“That expertise is going to be needed as we move forward in Tega Cay, trying to bring in a commercial tax base,” he said.
Larsen has two decades in the city, and two council terms under his belt. He’s worked or volunteered as a policeman, in helping build parks and more.
“I have an agenda that I want to fulfill for the city, and it’s going to be in the commercial growth area, and more in recreation,” Larsen said.
Matchunis lived on the peninsula almost two decades before moving to a new home in the newer section of Tega Cay. He has two college age children and three younger ones, and Matchunis wants all of them to have the same opportunities even as the city grows.
“I think I’m uniquely qualified, having lived on both sides of our city,” he said.
Dasch also points to her day job, a dozen years in budgeting and planning for the city of Charlotte. It’s “real experience” her city needs, she said.
“Tega Cay needs elected officials that serve on our board that understand local government,” Dasch said. “We need people that sit up here that understand how to allocate resources and how local government budgeting finance works. We’re building a team.”
Duval served on zoning boards, set up organizations, worked as a chief operating officer with a major bank and ran her own small business. Those many roles could serve her well in focusing on a “Main Street” concept, waterfront restaurant and increased volunteerism in Tega Cay.
“I have a tremendous amount of experience, both intellectually and socially,” Duval said.
Overman, who has a degree and background in administration, also focuses on the experience in her home. She knows what makes Tega Cay a desirable place for families, and wants to support city employees, first responders and strategic growth to keep those positives in the column where they are.
“I got involved to ensure that Tega Cay is not only the best place for us to raise our family, but for everyone to raise their families,” Overman said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
