Still no deal on Fort Mill recreation complex as talks continue

The future of Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex remains uncertain as talks continued Friday morning during a special called meeting by Fort Mill Town Council.
“There won’t be a vote today,” Mayor Guynn Savage said after Council met for more than an hour Friday morning to discuss the complex.
The meeting was all but entirely an executive session, meaning it wasn’t open to the public, which is typical when legal advice or contractual matters are discussed. The listed agenda topic was “contractual arrangements” with the Fort Mill School District. Council can return to open session afterward and vote on agenda items. It didn’t happen Friday.
Savage confirmed discussions are ongoing related to the complex, which could involve the school district. She also said no deal is in place or ready for a vote at this point. Savage has said in the past she’d like to keep the complex as a recreational amenity in town. Owners Leroy Springs & Co. stated they won’t operate the facility past 2020 as the company focuses on the larger Anne Springs Close Greenway. The town has a lease on the facility through that year.
In September last year, Savage pitched a plan to the school district where money from a 2015 school bond would pay for renovations to the complex. The arrangement would’ve involved the Upper Palmetto YMCA operating the site, which some combination of the town and school district would own and fund. The district also heard from Game On developers in Tega Cay, who pitched the district on partnering instead with the planned pool facilities there.
The district, which had $9.9 million for an aquatics center in its overall $226 million bond in 2015, didn’t pick either plan and canceled its request for bids.
It isn’t clear how similar discussions now are to what was discussed a year ago. Savage said then the proposal scarce on details. Discussions with Leroy Springs & Co. or the school district have appeared on several town executive session agendas. Friday morning was the second time in a week.
Barring another special called meeting, town council next meets Nov. 13.
