Fort Mill planning director resigns

Joe Cronin never lacked for something to do in Fort Mill. Now, the man who had as much say in the recent development of Fort Mill as anyone, is heading to the beach.
“It’ll be different,” said Cronin, who in two weeks will leave to become town administrator for Seabrook Island. “A change of pace.”
Cronin has been in Fort Mill for eight years. The planning director has seen dramatic residential and commercial growth, along with several efforts to update town codes related to new construction. He and staff are working with Fort Mill Town Council on a unified development ordinance that could steer decisions for decades.
“Joe will be somebody that’s hard to replace,” said Mayor Guynn Savage.
Savage has said she’s put as much pressure in recent years on Cronin as anyone looking to balance what long-time residents, new ones, property owners and others expect in one of the fastest-growing parts of the state. She routinely grills Cronin on planning and zoning details, particularly as they’re working through the unified development ordinance. Savage said finding the right fit to replace Cronin won’t be easy.
“Joe’s experience, creativity and his passion for his job will be difficult to find,” Savage said.
In recent months assistant planning director Chris Pettit left the town for work with York County. A new Fort Mill planner from Lancaster County starts Monday.
The town posted Cornin’s planning director job Oct. 17. Savage said the town will go through the typical hiring process, and didn’t have details on whether an in-house or outside candidate would be first in line for the job.
The new planning director will have hundreds of homes already approved and likely more on the way. Commercial growth at Kingsley and elsewhere, annexation and a host of other planning and zoning issues are likely, at a rate that will keep Fort Mill among the state leaders in growth.
“Fort Mill is a challenge for anybody,” Savage said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
