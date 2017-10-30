Boosters say if the Fort Mill Playhouse wins, the whole town gets a bigger stage

More Videos 1:12 South Carolina AG talks human trafficking Pause 2:27 Fort Mill Community Playhouse discusses benefits of a downtown theater 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 2:00 Indian Land incorporation vote 1:07 Christian McCaffrey addresses Panthers’ lack of big plays 2:36 Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 0:49 James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fort Mill Community Playhouse discusses benefits of a downtown theater The Fort Mill Community Playhouse is trying to raise the money it needs to build a new, permanent stage on Spratt Street in downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina. The Fort Mill Community Playhouse is trying to raise the money it needs to build a new, permanent stage on Spratt Street in downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina. By Alex Cason Special to the Fort Mill Times

The Fort Mill Community Playhouse is trying to raise the money it needs to build a new, permanent stage on Spratt Street in downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina. By Alex Cason Special to the Fort Mill Times