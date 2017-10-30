It’s Van Wyck’s first town council election. Nine citizens vie for 4 historic seats

Residents here cast their votes on Aug. 15 to form their own town. And on Nov. 14, they’ll elect a mayor and a town council.
Nine candidates are vying for four seats on Van Wyck’s town council – William Acre, Kelly Bishop, Teri Currie, Bob Doster, Troy Elmore, Xavier Kee, Pat Oglesby, Richard Vaughan and Cassandra Watkins. Sean Corcoran is running unopposed for the office of mayor.
Elections will be held at Van Wyck Community Center located at 5036 Old Hickory Road in Lancaster, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Sean Corcoran
Age: 43
Occupation: Attorney
Years in Lancaster County: 8
Favorite quote: “Know thyself.” — Socrates
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“The new town’s government will have two priorities: first, ensure we lay a solid foundation that will enable us to grow as a town while holding on to our unique, small-town character. Second, annexations to initially enlarge the town’s borders and bring our neighbors who fall outside the town’s initial border.”
—
William Acre
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired businessman
Years in Lancaster County: 14
Favorite quote: none provided
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I would like to help Van Wyck create a good foundation for its future.”
—
Kelly Bishop
Age: 52
Occupation: Retired
Years in Lancaster County: 35
Favorite quote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“To purposely and methodically mold this town to embrace the future while holding fast to that which makes us distinct from others, our small-town, neighborly feel.”
—
Teri Currie
Age: 47
Occupation: Third grade teacher
Years in Lancaster County: 12
Favorite quote: “Slow and steady win the race.”
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I hope to make the transition to becoming a full functioning town as seamless as possible with a focus of incorporating as many people who want to be become a part our town as quickly as possible.”
—
Bob Doster
Age: 68
Occupation: Sculptor and Bob Doster’s Backstreet Studio owner
Years in Lancaster County: 64
Favorite quote: “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.” — Mark Twain
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I want to grow Van Wyck through voluntary annexation to keep the country feeling in our town with thoughtful zoning that protects large tracts with agricultural easements and home sites that are large enough to need more than a pair of scissors to cut the grass.”
—
Troy Elmore
Age: 79
Occupation: Lancaster County Natural Gas Authority retiree
Years in Lancaster County: 35
Favorite quote: “Hi-Yo Silver, away!”
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“First, to make ordinances needed to get the town up and running, then deal with others as needs arise and time permits. Annex all land contiguous to the town borders from the river, east to the North Carolina state line and north as far as land owners want. The town will start with a budget already approved to get town up and running. It is my intention to keep the budget balanced each year with income to limit any debt that might accrue.”
—
Xavier Kee
Age: 29
Occupation: Lancaster County Schools, special education assistant/afterschool program
Years in Lancaster County: 29
Favorite quote: “He who risks nothing, does, has, is, becomes nothing. True wealth is the ability to fully experience life! Take a risk! Enjoy life!”
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“I hope to accomplish getting the rest of the areas of Van Wyck annexed so that they can be a part of the town of Van Wyck.”
—
Pat Oglesby
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired medical secretary
Years in Lancaster County: 40
Favorite quote: “Look for the helpers.” – Fred Rogers, TV personality and Presbyterian minister.
“Building the new Town of Van Wyck is going to take lots of helpers and people willing to volunteer their time,” Oglesby said.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“First priority is annexation to include surrounding areas of Van Wyck that wish to be included in the new Town of Van Wyck. Next priority will be to set up zoning and planning rules to protect the rural way of life in Van Wyck and protect our historical and diverse community.”
—
Richard M. Vaughan Sr.
Age: 76
Occupation: Retired
Years in Lancaster County: 76
Favorite quote: “It is what it is.”
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“Retain small-town atmosphere with controlled growth.”
—
Cassandra Watkins
Age: 46
Occupation: Janitorial
Years in Lancaster County: 46
Favorite quote: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” — John 3:16-17
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish?
“To work with my brothers and sisters to help make Van Wyck a better place.”
—
Stephanie Jadrnicek: stephaniej123@gmail.com
Comments