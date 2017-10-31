They work together, play together. Now these Fort Mill workers are Powerball winners.

Turns out, being on the Monday crew isn’t always that bad.
Co-workers at a Fort Mill business recently won a $50,000 Powerball Prize, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The second-shifters at a tool room call themselves the “Every Day is Monday Crew.”
But it was Sunday afternoon they learned they’d won Saturday’s drawing. Each of the 13 members will take home about $3,800 before taxes.
The winning ticket was sold at Miller’s Produce at 3660 S.C. 51, which gets a $500 commission for selling the ticket.
Winners range from 23 to 66 years old. Odds of hitting a $50,000 Powerball win are 1 in 913,129. The Monday Crew chips in $4 a week, each, to buy tickets. One of theirs matched four of five white balls and the Powerball number on Saturday. Winning numbers were 27, 35, 38, 57, 56 and 10 for the Powerball.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
