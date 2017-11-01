This week in Fort Mill history, in 1997 Ken Beam won a seat on Fort Mill Town Council

1997
▪ Fort Mill School Board Chairwoman Anne Suite lost her position on the board when Bob Jones and Chantay Bouler won the two open seats in the general election.
▪ Ken Beam defeated Ned McAteer for the Ward E seat on Fort Mill Town Council. Ron Masters and Peggy Childress faced a run-off election for the at large seat.
▪ Fort Mill’s First Baptist Church named Jeff Bedwell as its new pastor.
▪ The Indian Land varsity football team snapped a 21-game losing streak with a 21-14 victory over the Ben Lippen Falcons of Columbia. Fort Mill’s season ended with a 21-0 loss to Chester.
1977
▪ Harry Hallman won the Democratic nomination for Mayor of Fort Mill with a 566-188 win over Earl Simpson. Billy Alexander, Charles Powers, Jake Jennings and Clarence Wilson won nominations to Fort Mill City Council.
▪ The Fort Mill High School Marching Band won the State Marching Band championship for the second consecutive year. The Yellow Jackets topped runner-up Graniteville 284.5 to 266, the widest margin any band had ever won by.
▪ Fort Mill High School’s Yellow Jackets won another Conference 3-AA football championship with a 20-14 win over Clover on the Eagles’ home field.
▪ The Fort Mill and Tega Cay Rescue Squads each received $3,000 from the recent United Way campaign.
1957
▪ Linda Fields, Fort Mill High School senior, won first prize of $25 in the annual York County Farm Bureau Talent Contest.
▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets took it on the chin again, this time from the Red Devils of Great Falls to the tune of 27-6. Indian Land lost 20-6 to Lewisville.
1937
▪ Three Fort Mill men, H. O. Patterson, Steven A. Epps, Jr., and Robert Y. Wolfe, were selected to serve as petit jurors for the November term of the York County Court.
▪ The Fort Mill High School football team went down to Heath Springs for a game with the Heath Springs boys and got the hide beat off them, 39-0.
1917
▪ The greatest war spectacle of the age, Thomas Dixon’s “The Fall of a Nation” played at the Majestic for one day only.
▪ A new war tax, 8 percent on the dollar, was being added to all railroad passenger fares.
