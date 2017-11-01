She told Fort Mill police he pointed a rifle at her home. He wasn’t their only arrest.

Two men were arrested following gun incidents in Fort Mill in which one allegedly aimed a rifle at the home across the street.
Fort Mill police were dispatched to Plum Branch Lane, in the Old Orchard subdivision, on Oct. 25 following a report of a suspect with a gun. A resident told police a man had been standing across the street from her home pointing a rifle at it. According to the incident report, the resident walked across the street to confront the man, who police identified in the report as Brian Duncan Welsh, 31, of Ridgeway.
The resident told police Welsh was standing behind the door of his vehicle allegedly pointing the gun. She said she told him to leave, but he refused. The woman told police Welsh turned and pointed the gun at her before she walked back to her home.
Police spoke with Welsh, who was wearing a protective, knife-resistant vest, the report states. According to the report, he told police he saw a woman slammed to the ground by a man identifying himself to police as Welsh’s friend. Welsh said he took out the rifle because he feared for the woman’s safety. The man and woman both denied any such assault. The man told police Welsh is a private investigator and friend, and he saw Welsh pointing the gun when he went outside to smoke a cigarette.
Two other men told police they met Welsh across the street from nearby Riverview Elementary School, then drove to the alleged incident site where Welsh began recording events with a video camera. One of the men, Matthew Wray, gave consent for officers to recover the rifle from the trunk of his car. Police recovered the rifle with two loaded magazines, totaling 57 rounds of ammunition, the report states.
Welsh was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. After reviewing his video footage, officers, who wrote in the report that they “could clearly see” Wray walking in the street with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband questioned Wray about it. He reportedly told officers he had a gun in his waistband at the time and agreed to bring it to the police station, the report states.
Wray, who police allege does not have a concealed weapons permit, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol unlawfully.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments