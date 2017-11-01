Fort Mill Times

Assault alleged during Fort Mill, Nation Ford football game

By John Marks

November 01, 2017 5:25 PM

FORT MILL

Fort Mill police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred during the Fort Mill vs. Nation Ford high school football game.

According to the incident report, a 16-year-old Nation Ford High student called 911 saying he had been assaulted while at the game Friday. Security at the game responded, locating the boy in his truck. He “appeared to be very shaken up,” according to the report, and had swelling under his left eye.

Emergency responders there recommended he seek medical treatment.

The boy told security another 16-year-old punched him twice. Two other students, 15 and 17, were with the alleged suspect at the time. All four boys are Nation Ford students.

The alleged victim’s parents arrived and took him to urgent care for treatment. The case remains open.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

