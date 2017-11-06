This week in fort Mill history: In 1957, fire destroys McKibben’s Furniture on Main St

1997
▪ The Indian Land volleyball team won its second consecutive Class A State Championship with a 15-4, 12-15, 15-7, 15-6 rout of the Johnsonville Flashes.
▪ Fort Mill Elementary School teacher Denise Reichenbach was named South Carolina’s Outstanding Technology Teacher of the Year at the EdTech ’97 conference in Greenville.
▪ The Indian Land Warriors’ football season ended with a 45-6 loss to the Lamar Silver Foxes in the first round of the Class A playoffs. The Warriors finished with a 1-10 record.
▪ The Fort Mill Housing Authority received a $50,000 grant from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
1977
▪ Luther G. Patterson, Fort Mill Mayor from 1934 to 1952 and 1954 to 1965, a longtime merchant and one of Fort Mill’s most prominent citizens, died unexpectedly at his home.
▪ Vereen Barron, sponsor for John Blackwell, was crowned Fort Mill High School Homecoming Queen for 1977 at halftime of Fort Mill’s victory over the Buford Yellow Jackets.
▪ Miss Shirley Roxanne Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olin Wilson, was crowned Miss Carrousel Princess at Indian Land High School.
▪ Peggy J. Marlow, assigned to Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, was promoted to Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. Sgt. Marlow was a 1970 graduate of Fort Mill High School.
1957
▪ Fort Mill’s worst fire in a decade destroyed Main Street’s biggest building, McKibben’s Furniture and Appliance, located at 214 Main Street. Fort Mill City Hall and Ackerman’s Department Store were heavily damaged.
▪ Award winners at the annual Fort Mill High School football banquet were Larry Caskey, MVP; Calvin Price, Best tackler; Johnny Meyers, Best blocker and Carroll Kidd, Best team spirit.
1937
▪ Incumbent Mayor Luther G. Patterson was re-elected without opposition. J. B. Withers, O. T. Culp, C. L. Still, W. H. Cook, C. D. Turner and George C. Starnes won seats on city council.
▪ A statewide crackdown on unlicensed motor vehicles was started by the South Carolina Highway Department.
1917
▪ The first clash between American and German troops on the French Front resulted in three Americans killed, five wounded and 12 taken prisoner.
▪ The past weekend witnessed a shortage of sugar among the town’s merchants, causing much concern.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
