Fort Mill Times

Letter: No need to head to Charlotte if you want to see a show!

November 13, 2017 5:30 PM

I read the article profiling town council candidates in your Nov. 1 edition. Julia Beilsmith was quoted as saying “We have cool things to do here and you then have the availability to drive to Charlotte very easily if you want to go see a show.”

I would like to invite Ms Beilsmith to see a quality show right in downtown Fort Mill. The Fort Mill Community Playhouse has been providing excellent performances for 37 years for the residents of Fort Mill and surrounding areas. Our current production, ‘I Do, I Do,’ runs through Nov. 19. Go to our website, fortmillcommunityplayhouse.org for more information.

David Duncan

Treasurer

Fort Mill Community Playhouse

