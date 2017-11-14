Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: In 1957 Linda Fields won 1st place in a talent contest

By Chip Heemsoth

November 14, 2017 1:37 PM

1997

▪ Announcement was made that the Fort Mill High School Marching Band had been chosen as the only United States mainland band to perform at First Night Honolulu in 1998.

▪ Richard Carter of Briarwood Circle, Fort Mill, was elected chairman of the Fort Mill school board. Richard Bates would serve as vice-chairman.

▪ In a run-off election, challenger Peggy Childress defeated incumbent Ron Masters 368-285 for the at-large seat on Fort Mill Town Council.

▪ The vote was in: the Bulldogs, in black and blue, would be the Gold Hill Middle School mascot while the blue and gold Yellow Jackets would continue to represent Fort Mill Middle School.

1977

▪ William Russell (Rusty) Adkins, 1963 Fort Mill High graduate, was one of the youngest men ever to be inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame. Adkins was a baseball All-American in 1965, 1966 and 1967.

▪ Patrolman Gene Crump of the Fort Mill Police Department had to have his left eye removed as a result of a bottle being thrown at his patrol car while patrolling the Paradise community.

▪ The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and the Indian Land Warriors were eliminated from the state football playoffs. Fort Mill lost to the Wren Golden Hurricanes, 28-8 and Indian Land lost to the Williston-Elko Blue Devils, 6-3.

▪ Jayne Ellen Pettus was chosen by the Brothers of FIJI Fraternity as a little sister at Clemson.

1957

▪ Betty Ann Garrison, 16-year-old Fort Mill High School junior, was chosen as 1957-1958 F.F.A. Sweetheart. Betty Ann was sponsored by Frank Stamper.

▪ Linda Fields, Fort Mill High School senior, won first place and a $100 cash prize at the South Carolina Farm Bureau State Talent Contest held in Charleston.

1937

▪ Reid Donald of Pineville, N.C., began serving 30 days on the York County chain gang for issuing a worthless check to P. A. Shumpert of Fort Mill.

▪ Two new businesses opened on White Street in Fort Mill. A new Gulf station opened with Harry Epps as manager and the Fort Mill Fruit Store, Timmie Epps manager, opened next to the ESSO station.

1917

▪ Miss Lana Parks left her teaching job in Denmark, S.C., and returned to her Fort Mill home to take charge of grade seven of the Fort Mill school.

▪ Andrew Dunlap plead guilty to the theft of a shotgun from another man and was sentenced to 30 days on the county gang.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

    The day before Veteran's Day, cadets with the Marine Corps. JRROTC at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina held a celebration to honor those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans
They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

View More Video