This week in Fort Mill history: In 1957 Linda Fields won 1st place in a talent contest

1997
▪ Announcement was made that the Fort Mill High School Marching Band had been chosen as the only United States mainland band to perform at First Night Honolulu in 1998.
▪ Richard Carter of Briarwood Circle, Fort Mill, was elected chairman of the Fort Mill school board. Richard Bates would serve as vice-chairman.
▪ In a run-off election, challenger Peggy Childress defeated incumbent Ron Masters 368-285 for the at-large seat on Fort Mill Town Council.
▪ The vote was in: the Bulldogs, in black and blue, would be the Gold Hill Middle School mascot while the blue and gold Yellow Jackets would continue to represent Fort Mill Middle School.
1977
▪ William Russell (Rusty) Adkins, 1963 Fort Mill High graduate, was one of the youngest men ever to be inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame. Adkins was a baseball All-American in 1965, 1966 and 1967.
▪ Patrolman Gene Crump of the Fort Mill Police Department had to have his left eye removed as a result of a bottle being thrown at his patrol car while patrolling the Paradise community.
▪ The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets and the Indian Land Warriors were eliminated from the state football playoffs. Fort Mill lost to the Wren Golden Hurricanes, 28-8 and Indian Land lost to the Williston-Elko Blue Devils, 6-3.
▪ Jayne Ellen Pettus was chosen by the Brothers of FIJI Fraternity as a little sister at Clemson.
1957
▪ Betty Ann Garrison, 16-year-old Fort Mill High School junior, was chosen as 1957-1958 F.F.A. Sweetheart. Betty Ann was sponsored by Frank Stamper.
▪ Linda Fields, Fort Mill High School senior, won first place and a $100 cash prize at the South Carolina Farm Bureau State Talent Contest held in Charleston.
1937
▪ Reid Donald of Pineville, N.C., began serving 30 days on the York County chain gang for issuing a worthless check to P. A. Shumpert of Fort Mill.
▪ Two new businesses opened on White Street in Fort Mill. A new Gulf station opened with Harry Epps as manager and the Fort Mill Fruit Store, Timmie Epps manager, opened next to the ESSO station.
1917
▪ Miss Lana Parks left her teaching job in Denmark, S.C., and returned to her Fort Mill home to take charge of grade seven of the Fort Mill school.
▪ Andrew Dunlap plead guilty to the theft of a shotgun from another man and was sentenced to 30 days on the county gang.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
