Our view: Maybe not a ‘miracle,’ but the deal that saved The Complex was well done

When a deal was reached recently that ensures Fort Mill’s iconic recreation complex will stay open indefinitely, the collective sigh of relief could be heard from Tega Cay all the way to Van Wyck.
“The Complex” as it’s mostly known to members despite some name changes in recent years, opened 40 years ago and became a hub for youth sports, adult recreation leagues, fitness and more. Generations have grown up learning to dance and swim there. Children who attended the popular day care came back to learn the finer points of soccer and tennis. And when they grew into adults and had families, they brought their children there.
It’s a community meeting place. Friendships are born and nurtured there. A variety of classes and programs are offered that pique interests and enrich the lives of people of all ages.
As if enough wasn’t at stake as the scheduled closing of the complex in 2020 grew closer, it also happens to be the home venue for the Fort Mill and Nation Ford high school swimming teams. Losing the pool at the complex, which also hosts a summertime youth swimming team, could have put those teams in limbo. Now, plans are underway to expand the facility to include an aquatics center expected to open in about two years.
That’s quite a turn of events considering it was just a few months ago that members launched a letter-writing campaign aimed at complex owner Leroy Springs and Co. and just about every elected official in the vicinity with a plea to keep it open. Now, a partnership has been forged that allows those anxious folks to rest easy.
As early as next June, the town and Fort Mill school district will assume ownership of the complex and some surrounding property. The school district will use money approved by voters in a 2015 bond referendum to expand the pool facilities. The town, which contracted with LSC about 10 years ago to run youth and adult recreation programs, will continue to, while expanding the gym and renovating the tennis courts. The Upper Palmetto YMCA will manage the site, similar to partnerships it has with other York County municipalities.
Anne Springs Close, whose family created LSC and her namesake greenway that backs up to the complex property, called it “a miracle” when the partnership was announced. No doubt those worried about the complex think so, too.
While we would never reject the idea of divine intervention, this seems more attributable to the willingness of stakeholders to remain patient and open to compromise. They also deserve credit for being well positioned to make this happen. For instance, the school district last year canceled a request for proposal for an aquatics center rather than accept a bid it wasn’t completely sure suited its needs. The town of Fort Mill, which has worked to shore up its finances in recent years even as the town experiences accelerated growth, was able to absorb unexpected costs associated with the complex deal this fiscal year.
One aspect of the deal that should not be overlooked is how much valuable real estate, mostly the complex building itself, LSC was willing to give up. The not-for-profit company is left with a sizable chunk that is now ballfields. LSC says it does not have development plans for it, but it would be surprising if it sits on that asset forever, especially when the company has said it wanted to divest from the complex so it can concentrate on funding and running the Anne Springs Close Greenway. The land is zoned to allow commercial or mixed use development, so there’s a good chance it will not be developed for the dense, residential use so many residents and some town officials detest.
Although fitness, sports and recreation are the main needs the complex fulfills, they may not be the most important. It’s the sense of community. Fort Mill certainly is not the insular mill town it used to be, but now that The Complex will remain as its symbolic center, hopefully all the growth won’t pave over the remnants of small town charm that remain.
Comments