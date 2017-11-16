Domtar brings books to first graders in Fort Mill

Employees with Domtar Corporation recently visited Riverview Elementary School to donate and read new books with first graders as part of its partnership with First Book.
As part of its Powerful Pages campaign, Domtar has partnered with First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides books to children in need, since 2012 to provide more than half a million dollars in grants to schools and programs in towns that are home to Domtar facilities.
Based in Fort Mill, Domtar’s grants provide funding to educators to purchase books through the First Book Marketplace, a website available exclusively to First Book programs, and then the school’s children are able to bring home the new books.
Domtar makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber, including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. Domtar’s U.S. Corporate Office in Fort Mill, SC employs nearly 500 people in the local community.
“Access to books is transformational in the lives of our children and the educators who serve them,” said Kyle Zimmer, First Book president and CEO. “Domtar’s work with First Book has opened up a world of opportunities to children who might not otherwise have books at home.”
