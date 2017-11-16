Fall Horse Show attracts over 100 riders to the Greenway

The Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Fall Horse Show was held Nov. 11. The bi-annual equestrian event brings together over 100 riders of all skill levels to compete in over 40 categories including English, Western, Walking Horse and Games classes, with ribbons awarded to top-five finishers.
High Point winners were:
▪ English High Point: First place, Megan Chase (riding Sir Purr); second place, Addison Miller (riding Bon Que Que).
▪ Western High Point: First place, Mattie Johnson (riding Suck it Up Buttercup); second place, McKenna Johnson (riding Blue Eyed Shay Bars).
▪ Walking/Racking Horse High Point: First place, Leslie Cooper (riding Choice); second place, Candi Dehaar (riding CJ).
▪ Games High Point: First place, Katie Brown (riding Flicka); second place, Kelly Hicks (riding Elko).
The show included a free lead-line class for riders ages 2 to 7. Other classes were Pole Bending, Potato Race, Cloverleaf Barrels, Egg-and-Spoon and “Jack Benny” for riders ages 39 and above.
For more information about the Greenway, call 803-547-4575 or go to ASCGreenway.org.
