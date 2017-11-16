Fall Horse Show attracts over 100 riders to the Greenway

More Videos

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

Pause
Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 3:42

Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

  • Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

    More than 100 equestrians came to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, south Carolina for the biannual Fall Horse Show.

More than 100 equestrians came to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, south Carolina for the biannual Fall Horse Show. By Jeff Sochko Special to the Fort Mill Times
More than 100 equestrians came to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, south Carolina for the biannual Fall Horse Show. By Jeff Sochko Special to the Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill Times

Fall Horse Show attracts over 100 riders to the Greenway

Staff report

November 16, 2017 09:01 PM

The Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Fall Horse Show was held Nov. 11. The bi-annual equestrian event brings together over 100 riders of all skill levels to compete in over 40 categories including English, Western, Walking Horse and Games classes, with ribbons awarded to top-five finishers.

High Point winners were:

▪ English High Point: First place, Megan Chase (riding Sir Purr); second place, Addison Miller (riding Bon Que Que).

▪ Western High Point: First place, Mattie Johnson (riding Suck it Up Buttercup); second place, McKenna Johnson (riding Blue Eyed Shay Bars).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Walking/Racking Horse High Point: First place, Leslie Cooper (riding Choice); second place, Candi Dehaar (riding CJ).

▪ Games High Point: First place, Katie Brown (riding Flicka); second place, Kelly Hicks (riding Elko).

The show included a free lead-line class for riders ages 2 to 7. Other classes were Pole Bending, Potato Race, Cloverleaf Barrels, Egg-and-Spoon and “Jack Benny” for riders ages 39 and above.

For more information about the Greenway, call 803-547-4575 or go to ASCGreenway.org.

Want to see more?

Click here for a photo gallery from the Horse Show.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

Pause
Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 3:42

Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility 0:53

Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

  • Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

    More than 100 equestrians came to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, south Carolina for the biannual Fall Horse Show.

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

View More Video